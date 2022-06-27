Dating and the Glass on the Table

Photo by Rendy Novantino on Unsplash

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you may have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner leaves water rings on the table when he or she sets his or her drinking glass on it. So, what do you do if your partner leaves water rings on the table? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Discuss the issue with your partner.

Let your partner know how you feel about this issue and listen to how he or she feels about it. Try to find a way to work together to come up with a solution to the issue that both of you agree on.

2. Get coasters.

If you don't already have coasters for people to set their drinking glasses on, try to get a set. This might help prevent your partner from leaving rings on the table while still allowing him or her to enjoy his or her drink.

3. Give your partner a paper towel.

Hand your partner a paper towel when he or she has a drink so he or she can clean up the ring on the table and set his or her drinking glass on it to prevent more rings. This might help keep your table clean.

If you have been with someone for a while and you have an issue that he or she leaves rings on the table when he or she has a drinking glass, then try talking to him or her about this issue. Get coasters if necessary and give your partner a paper towel if you think it will help.