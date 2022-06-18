Dating and Friends First

Photo by Corey Saldana on Unsplash

You might be with someone that you love and care about and though you might share several of the same interests, you might have an issue with how much time your partner spends with his or her friends. So, what do you do if you have an issue with how much time your partner spends with his or her friends? How do you approach that type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Discuss the issue with your partner.

Let your partner know how you feel about this issue and listen to what he or she has to say about it. Try to find a way to compromise on a solution to the issue that both of you can agree on.

2. Try to establish time for the two of you as a couple.

Go through both of your schedules and see where the two of you can make time to spend together as a couple. Knowing that there is a guaranteed spot for this time might make it easier for you when your partner goes out with his or her friends.

3. Establish which days the two of you will spend with your friends.

Pick one or two days out of the week that both of you can go out and spend time with your friends. Try to keep this time consistent, and on the days that you are home, do your best to spend more time with each other.

If you and your partner have been together for a while but you have an issue with how much time your partner spends with his or her friends, discuss the issue with your partner. Try to establish time for the two of you as a couple, and do your best to establish which days the two of you will spend with your friends.