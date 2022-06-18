Dating and the Door

Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XAxLc_0gF49laK00
Photo by Corey Saldana on Unsplash

You might have started dating someone that you like and care about but you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner will not open the door for you. So, what do you do if your partner won't open the door for you? How do you approach this issue? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Talk to your partner about this issue.

Let your partner know how you feel about this issue and listen to what he or she has to say about the issue. Try to find common ground with the issue so you both can move forward.

2. Be the example.

If you want your partner to open doors for you, you may want to make sure that you are doing the same thing for him or her. Maybe, if your partner sees that you do this for him or her, he or she will do the same for you.

3. Remind him or her.

If your partner doesn't open the door for you, then try to remind him or her why this is important to you. This might help him or her remember to do this on his or her own in the future.

If you started dating someone that you like but he or she doesn't open the door for you and it bothers you, try talking to him or her. Be the example, and do your best to remind him or her why opening the door for you is important to you if necessary.

