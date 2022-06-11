Dating and the Light On

Photo by Gordon Cowie on Unsplash

You might have been with your partner for a while and though the two of you might get along in most aspects, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner likes to sleep with a light on. So, what do you do if your partner likes to sleep with the light on and you don't? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Discuss the issue with your partner.

Talk to your partner about how you feel and listen to how he or she feels about the issue. Do your best to compromise on a solution that both of you can agree on.

2. Get a sleep mask.

If your partner needs to sleep with the light on and there is no way around it, then invest in a sleep mask. This might help keep the light out of your eyes while you sleep while allowing your partner to have the light that he or she needs to sleep.

3. Get a dim light bulb.

Instead of using a bright light bulb in the lamp or light that your partner uses at night, try to invest in a dimmer light bulb. This might prevent the light from bothering you while still allowing your partner to get a good night's sleep.

If you and your partner have been together for a while but you have an issue with him or her leaving a light on while the two of you sleep, then try talking to him or her. Get a sleep mask if you can, or get a dim bulb to put in the light that he or she uses while sleeping.