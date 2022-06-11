Dating and the Channel Surfer

Photo by Clay Banks on Unsplash

You might have been with your partner for a while and though the two of you might get along and share some of the same interests, you may have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner likes to surf through the channels without picking a television show. So, what do you do if your partner has trouble picking a television show? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Talk to your partner about the issue.

Discuss this issue with your partner and listen to how he or she feels about it. Try to work together to come up with a solution to this issue that works for both of you.

2. Come up with a list of shows that both of you like.

Instead of cruising through the channels, try to sit down and come up with a list of television shows that both of you like. That way, when you sit down to watch television, the two of you can just pick a show from the list.

3. Pick a television series ahead of time.

Try finding a television series that both of you want to watch. Then, when you sit down to watch television, the two of you can look forward to watching a new episode from that series.

You might have a partner that you have been with for a while but you might have an issue that your partner is constantly channel surfing. If this is the case, try talking to him or her about it. Come up with a list of television shows that both of you like, and pick a television series ahead of time if you can.