Dating and the Empty Glass

Photo by Isabela Martins on Unsplash

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along most of the time, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner leaves his or her empty glass on your living room table when he or she is finished with it instead of throwing it in the sink. So, what do you do if your partner leaves his or her empty glass on the table instead of bringing it to the kitchen sink? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Talk to him or her about it.

Let your partner know how you feel about this issue and ask him or her how he or she feels about it. Try to find a way to work together so the two of you can compromise on a solution.

2. Remind him or her to throw it in the sink.

If your partner happens to forget to throw his or her glass in the sink, do your best to remind him or her to put it where it goes. This could help him or her create different habits that might eventually eliminate the issue.

3. Be patient with him or her.

Do your best to be patient with your partner until he or she forms the habit of throwing his or her glass into the sink. Throw the glass in the sink yourself if necessary and try to set the example by putting your own glasses in the sink.

If you and your partner have been together for a while but you have an issue that he or she doesn't throw his or her glasses in the sink when he or she is finished with them, then try talking to him or her about the issue. Remind him or her if you can and do your best to be patient with him or her.