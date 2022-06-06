Dating and the Crumbs

Photo by Courtney Cook on Unsplash

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner leaves crumbs from his or her food wherever he or she is eating and doesn't clean them up. So, what do you do if your partner leaves crumbs around your house? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Talk to your partner about this issue.

Discuss this issue with your partner and listen to how he or she feels about it. Try to find a way to compromise on a solution that works for the both of you.

2. Put small trash cans near the areas where your partner eats.

Try to make it convenient for your partner to clean up his or her mess by placing small trash cans near the areas where he or she eats. This might encourage him or her to clean up his or her crumbs due to the convenience of the chore.

3. Put up reminders.

Place sticky notes with reminders near the spots where your partner eats so he or she remembers to clean up his or her crumbs. This might encourage him or her to clean up his or her crumbs, enabling him or her to establish different habits.

If you have been with your partner for a while but you have an issue with him or her leaving crumbs around your house after he or she eats someone, then talk to your partner about it. Put small trash cans near the areas where your partner eats if necessary, and do your best to put up reminders if needed.