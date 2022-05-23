Dating and Binge Wearing

Photo by Tyler Nix on Unsplash

You might have been dating someone for a while and though the two of you might get along, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner likes to binge wear the clothing of their favorite television character. So, what do you do if your partner likes to binge wear their favorite television character's outfits? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Talk to him or her about it.

Let your partner know how you feel about this issue and listen to what he or she has to say about it. Try to find a solution to the issue that both of you can compromise on.

2. Take him or her shopping.

Take your partner to a clothing store and spend the day trying on different outfits. This might help him or her find his or her own style instead of wearing the style of his or her favorite television character.

3. Buy your partner new clothing.

If your partner doesn't like to go shopping, then go shopping for him or her. Try to pick out new clothing that he or she might like and bring it home for him or her to try on. He or she might start wearing this new clothing, eliminating the issue.

If you have been with someone for a while and you have an issue with him or her binge wearing the clothing of his or her favorite television character, then talk to him or her about it. Take him or her shopping if you can, or buy your partner new clothing if you find it necessary.