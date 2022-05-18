Dating and Poker

Photo by OSPAN ALI on Unsplash

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might share some of the same interests, there may be one issue. You might have an issue that your partner likes to hold poker games at your house. So, what do you do if you have an issue with your partner's poker games? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Discuss the issue with your partner.

Let your partner know how you feel about this issue and listen to what he or she has to say about the issue. Work together to compromise on a solution that works for both of you.

2. Schedule a night out.

Instead of sticking around for your partner's weekly poker game, try scheduling a night out with your friends. This way, you don't have to participate in this activity and can do something else that you like to do.

3. Ask your partner to hold the game at his or her friend's house.

See if your partner is willing to hold the poker game at his or her friend's house. You might be able to relax at home while he or she still enjoys his or her game.

If you have been with someone for a while but you have an issue with him or her holding poker games at your house, then talk to him or her about this issue. Schedule a night out if you can, and if all else fails, try asking your partner to hold the game at his or her friend's house.