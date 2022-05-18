Dating and a Hairy Situation

Photo by Pablo Merchán Montes on Unsplash

You might have been dating someone for a while and though you might care about the person that you are with there might be one issue. You might have an issue with how his or her new hair cut. So, what do you do if you have an issue with your partner's hair cut? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Discuss the issue with your partner.

Let your partner know how you feel about the issue and listen to what he or she has to say about the issue. Try to find a solution to the issue that both of you can agree on.

2. Give it time.

Instead of deciding that you don't like the hair cut right away, why not give it time? What if it grows on you? You might realize that you judged it too soon, and you might end up liking the hair cut in the end.

3. Be polite.

Try to be positive about your partner's hair cut even if you still find that you don't like it. You never know when your partner might have to do the same for you.

If you have been with someone for a while and you have an issue with his or her new hair cut, then try talking to him or her about it. Do your best to be polite and understanding if you can, and try to give it time to grow on you.