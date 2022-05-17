Dating and Quiet

Photo by Mike Giovinazzo on Unsplash

You might have been dating someone for a while and though the two of you might share some of the same interests, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner likes to read a lot and when he or she does, he or she likes it to be quiet. This might bother you because you might have issues doing other activities that you like to do during this time in a quiet manner. So, what do you do if your partner's activity is getting in the way of your activity? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Discuss this issue with your partner.

Let your partner know how you feel about this issue and listen to what he or she has to say about this issue. Work together to find a solution to this issue that works for both of you.

2. Do your activity in a different room.

Instead of doing your activity in the same room as your partner, try doing this activity in a different room. That way, you don't have to be completely quiet while you do what you like to do, and your partner can still enjoy his or her quiet time.

3. Go outside.

Find an activity that you can do outside so the two of you don't impede on each other's activities. This may give you both a chance to do what you love without one of you bothering the other person.

If you have been with someone for a while and you have an issue with him or her needing the room completely silent when he or she is reading, try talking to him or her about this issue. Do your activity in a different room if you can, or go outside to do the activity of your choice if necessary.