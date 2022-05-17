Dating and the Blanket

Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SjscW_0fh1E4ng00
Photo by Faruk Tokluoğlu on Unsplash

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, there might be one issue. You might have an issue that your partner takes all of the blankets on the bed while the two of you sleep. So, what do you do if your partner steals all of the blankets during the night? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Discuss the issue with him or her.

Let your partner know how you feel about this issue and listen to what he or she has to say about it. Try to find a way to compromise on a solution that both of you agree on.

2. Get more blankets.

Instead of using one or two blankets at night, try getting more blankets so there is enough for most of you. This way, if your partner takes several blankets during the night, there may still be a few left for you.

3. Have your own blankets.

Have a set of blankets for you and a set for your partner. Try to compromise on only using your blankets so you don't have to share them with each other. This way, both of you might be able to stay warm at night.

If you have a partner that you have been with for a while and you have an issue with him or her taking all of the blankets for him or herself during the night, then talk to him or her about this issue. Get more blankets if you can, and get individual sets of blankets if necessary.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Lifestyle# Dating# Romance# Love# Relationships

Comments / 1

Published by

Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue writes lifestyle articles.

Omaha, NE
7539 followers

More from Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and the Streaks

You might have been with your partner for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that when your partner moves the furniture around, he or she leaves streaks on your walls. So, what do you do if your partner leaves streaks on your walls? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story

Dating and the Forgotten Wallet

You might have been dating someone for a while and though the two of you might care about each other, there might be one issue. You might have an issue that every time you and your partner go out to do something, your partner might forget his or her wallet, leaving it up to you to pay for the activity. So, what do you do if your partner forgets his or her wallet often? How do you approach that type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
3 comments

Dating and a Hairy Situation

You might have been dating someone for a while and though you might care about the person that you are with there might be one issue. You might have an issue with how his or her new hair cut. So, what do you do if you have an issue with your partner's hair cut? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
3 comments

Dating and Poker

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might share some of the same interests, there may be one issue. You might have an issue that your partner likes to hold poker games at your house. So, what do you do if you have an issue with your partner's poker games? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
1 comments

Dating and Quiet

You might have been dating someone for a while and though the two of you might share some of the same interests, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner likes to read a lot and when he or she does, he or she likes it to be quiet. This might bother you because you might have issues doing other activities that you like to do during this time in a quiet manner. So, what do you do if your partner's activity is getting in the way of your activity? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
1 comments

Dating and the Dusty Flower

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner likes to keep artificial flowers and after a while, there are dusty flowers all over your house. So, what do you do if your partner allows his or her artificial flowers to collect dust? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
2 comments

Dating and the Spray

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue with your partner spraying his or her hair with hair product and leaving residue all over your walls and mirrors. So, what do you do if your partner's spray leaves residue all over your mirrors and walls? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
3 comments

Dating and the Scent

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might care about each other and love each other, there might be one issue. You might have an issue that your partner puts on too much cologne or perfume before going out. So, what do you do if your partner puts on too much cologne or perfume? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
9 comments

Dating and Slurping

You might have been with someone for a while, and though the two of you might love and care about each other, there might be one issue. You might have an issue that he or she slurps his or her beverages. So, what do you do if you have an issue with your partner slurping drinks? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
4 comments

Dating and the Wet Towel

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you may have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner leaves the floor wet when he or she is drying his or her hands, and you might step in the puddles, leaving your socks wet. So, what do you do if your partner leaves puddles on the floor? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
30 comments

Dating and the Last Roll

You might have been with someone for a while, and though the two of you might get along most of the time, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner doesn't replace the toilet paper after using the last roll. So, what do you do if your partner doesn't replace the toilet paper after it runs out? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
5 comments

Dating and the Snack

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner gets into your snacks when you are not around. So, what do you do if your partner gets into your snacks? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
1 comments

Dating and the Plug

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you may have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner keeps plugging your sink and tub. So, what do you do if your partner constantly plugs your sink and tub? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
6 comments

Dating and a Cup

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, there may be one issue. You might have an issue that your partner takes the last cup of coffee without making another pot so you can have another cup, and this might bother you. So, what do you do if your partner takes the last cup of coffee without making more? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
1 comments

Dating and the Toothbrush

You might have been with someone for a while and the two of you might love and care about each other, but there may be one issue. You might have an issue that your partner uses your toothbrush when he or she can't find his or her own. So, what do you do if your partner uses your toothbrush? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
1 comments

Dating and Show Cheating

You might have been with your partner for a while and the two of you might get along for the most part. However, there may be one issue. You might have an issue that your partner watches the television series that the two of you usually enjoy together ahead of time. So, what do you do if your partner doesn't wait for you to get home to watch your favorite series? How do you approach this type of issue? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
5 comments

Dating and the Oil

You might have been with your partner for a while and though the two of you might be on the same page most of the time, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner forgets to check the oil in the car, and this might have caused some issues with your car at some point. So, what do you do if your partner forgets to check the oil in the car? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
1 comments

Dating and Lights Out

You might have been dating someone for a while and though the two of you might care for each other and love each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that he or she forgets to turn the lights off when he or she is leaving a room. So, what do you do if your partner forgets to turn the lights out when leaving a room? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy