Dating and the Blanket

Photo by Faruk Tokluoğlu on Unsplash

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, there might be one issue. You might have an issue that your partner takes all of the blankets on the bed while the two of you sleep. So, what do you do if your partner steals all of the blankets during the night? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Discuss the issue with him or her.

Let your partner know how you feel about this issue and listen to what he or she has to say about it. Try to find a way to compromise on a solution that both of you agree on.

2. Get more blankets.

Instead of using one or two blankets at night, try getting more blankets so there is enough for most of you. This way, if your partner takes several blankets during the night, there may still be a few left for you.

3. Have your own blankets.

Have a set of blankets for you and a set for your partner. Try to compromise on only using your blankets so you don't have to share them with each other. This way, both of you might be able to stay warm at night.

If you have a partner that you have been with for a while and you have an issue with him or her taking all of the blankets for him or herself during the night, then talk to him or her about this issue. Get more blankets if you can, and get individual sets of blankets if necessary.