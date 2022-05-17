Dating and the Dusty Flower

Photo by Eugene Zhyvchik on Unsplash

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner likes to keep artificial flowers and after a while, there are dusty flowers all over your house. So, what do you do if your partner allows his or her artificial flowers to collect dust? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Talk to your partner about this issue.

Let your partner know how you feel about this issue and listen to what he or she has to say about it. Discuss a way to solve this issue that works for both of you.

2. Set a dusting schedule.

Work together to come up with a schedule for the two of you so you can get your house dusted. Try to take turns doing this so the chore doesn't just fall on one person's shoulders and do your best to hold each other accountable.

3. Get fresh flowers.

Instead of keeping artificial flowers, try getting fresh flowers to decorate your house. This way, you won't have to worry about the flowers collecting dust, and you might even add a fragrant touch to your household.

If you have been with someone for a while and you have an issue with him or her leaving dusty flowers around your house, talk to him or her about it. Set a dusting schedule if you can, and get fresh flowers if necessary.