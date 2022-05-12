Dating and Slurping

Photo by Candice Picard on Unsplash

You might have been with someone for a while, and though the two of you might love and care about each other, there might be one issue. You might have an issue that he or she slurps his or her beverages. So, what do you do if you have an issue with your partner slurping drinks? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Talk to your partner about the issue.

Let your partner know how you feel about this issue and listen to what he or she has to say about it. Try to compromise on a way to solve the issue that both of you can agree on.

2. Eat separately.

If you notice that your partner's slurping is bothering you and he or she is still doing it after the two of you talked about the issue, then try eating at separate times. This might help you avoid this issue.

3. Remind your partner about the issue.

If your partner forgets that this habit bothers you, do your best to remind him or her about the issue when it comes up. This might help him or her form different habits.

If you have been with someone for a while but you have an issue with his or her slurping when he or she is drinking a beverage, then try talking to him or her about it. Eat separately if you feel that it is necessary, and remind your partner about the issue when it comes up.