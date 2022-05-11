Dating and the Wet Towel

Photo by Joe Gardner on Unsplash

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you may have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner leaves the floor wet when he or she is drying his or her hands, and you might step in the puddles, leaving your socks wet. So, what do you do if your partner leaves puddles on the floor? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Discuss this issue with your partner.

Talk to your partner about this issue and how you feel about it. Listen to what he or she has to say about the issue and work together to compromise on a solution to solve the problem.

2. Put the hand towel on a rack above the sink.

Instead of putting your hand towels on the side of the sink, hang it on a rack above the sink. This might prevent water from pooling on the floor as it might drip back into the sink instead.

3. Use a thicker hand towel.

Try using a thicker hand towel. This might absorb more water, drying your partner's hands better, which in turn might eliminate the issue of water pooling on the floor under the towel rack.

If you have been with someone for a while but you have an issue with him or her leaving pools of water on the floor when drying his or her hands because it gets your socks wet, then talk to him or her about the issue. Put the hand towel above the sink if you can, and use a thicker hand towel if necessary.