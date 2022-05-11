Dating and the Last Roll

Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Photo by Daniel Monteiro on Unsplash

You might have been with someone for a while, and though the two of you might get along most of the time, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner doesn't replace the toilet paper after using the last roll. So, what do you do if your partner doesn't replace the toilet paper after it runs out? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Talk to him or her about it.

Let your partner know how you feel about this issue and listen to what he or she has to say about it. Try to compromise on a way to solve this issue that both of you can agree on.

2. Have a back stock of toilet paper accessible.

Get a small basket or standalone cupboard to store extra toilet paper in. Place this basket or cupboard close to the toilet, so you can refill the roll without issues.

3. Remind him or her.

Do your best to remind your partner to refill the roll if needed. This might help him or her develop new habits, eliminating the issue.

If you have been with someone for a while and you have an issue with him or her not refilling the toilet paper after he or she uses the last roll, try talking to him or her about this issue. Have a back stock of toilet paper accessible if you can, and remind him or her to refill the roll if needed.

