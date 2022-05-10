Dating and the Plug

Photo by Vinicius "amnx" Amano on Unsplash

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you may have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner keeps plugging your sink and tub. So, what do you do if your partner constantly plugs your sink and tub? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Discuss the issue with your partner.

Let your partner know how you feel about the issue and listen to what he or she has to say about it. Talk with each other about a way to solve the issue that works for both of you.

2. Contact a professional.

If this is a constant issue, then it might be time to have a professional look at your sink and tub to make sure that there isn't something else wrong with them. By doing this, the two of you can have peace of mind that the problem can be solved.

3. Get a drain catcher.

Put a drain catcher in your tub and your sink if you don't already have one. This might help catch debris that you don't want going down the drain, and in turn it might prevent your drain from getting plugged up in the future.

If you are with someone that you have been with for a while but you have an issue with him or her plugging your sink or tub up on a regular basis, then try talking to him or her. Contact a professional if necessary, and get a drain catcher if you can.