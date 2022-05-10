Dating and a Cup

Photo by Gian Cescon on Unsplash

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, there may be one issue. You might have an issue that your partner takes the last cup of coffee without making another pot so you can have another cup, and this might bother you. So, what do you do if your partner takes the last cup of coffee without making more? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Talk to your partner about the issue.

Let your partner know how you feel about this issue and listen to how he or she feels about it. Try to find a way to compromise with each other on a solution to the issue that both of you agree on.

2. Make a schedule.

Arrange a schedule that the two of you can agree on where you take turns making coffee. This could be where the two of you rotate duties every other day, or it could be where you take turns doing this every other week. Try to make a schedule that makes sense for each of you so there is no confusion as to which person has the responsibility.

3. Remind him or her.

If your partner forgets that it is his or her turn to make the coffee, do your best to remind him or her. Also, try to hold each other accountable if necessary so each of you knows when it is your turn to make the coffee.

If you have been with someone for a while but you have an issue with him or her taking the last cup of coffee, try talking to him or her about the issue. Make a schedule if necessary, and do your best to remind him or her when you can.