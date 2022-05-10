Dating and the Toothbrush

Photo by Isaac Castillejos on Unsplash

You might have been with someone for a while and the two of you might love and care about each other, but there may be one issue. You might have an issue that your partner uses your toothbrush when he or she can't find his or her own. So, what do you do if your partner uses your toothbrush? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Discuss the issue with your partner.

Talk to your partner about the issue and let him or her know how you feel about it. Listen to what he or she has to say about this issue and do your best to find a solution that works for the both of you.

2. Buy extra toothbrushes.

If your partner loses his or her toothbrush often or has to replace it often, then buy extra toothbrushes so he or she can just grab a new toothbrush and use it instead of using your toothbrush. This might help solve the issue.

3. Keep your toothbrush in a separate place.

Instead of leaving your toothbrush out in the open, try putting it in another place so you can get to it when you need it and it is more difficult for your partner to access.

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might care for each other, you might have an issue with him or her using your toothbrush. If this is the case, then try talking to him or her about this issue. Buy extra toothbrushes if you can and keep your toothbrush in a separate place if necessary.