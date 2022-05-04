Dating and the Dishes

Photo by Jonathan Borba on Unsplash

You might have been with someone that you love and care about for a while, but even though the two of you might get along most of the time, you might still have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner doesn't do the dishes. So, what do you do if your partner doesn't do the dishes? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Talk to your partner about the issue.

Let your partner know how you feel about the issue and listen to what he or she has to say about it. Try to find a way to compromise on a solution that both of you agree on so the two of you are on the same page.

2. Get a dishwasher.

If you don't already have a dishwasher, it might be time to invest in one. This might make it easier for both of you to get your plates and silverware washed without taking a lot of time out of your day.

3. Wash the dishes as you use them.

Make a rule that each person needs to wash the dishes that they use as they use them. This can lessen the chance that there will be a big pile of dishes in the sink and it might help you hold each other accountable.

If you have been with someone for a while but you have an issue that your partner doesn't do dishes, then try talking to him or her about this issue. See if getting a dishwasher will help the situation, and if necessary, wash the dishes as you use them.