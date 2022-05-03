Dating and the Pile

Photo by Joeyy Lee on Unsplash

You might be with someone that you have been with for a while and though the two of you might get along, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner continually makes piles of his or her belongings around your house. So, what do you do if your partner makes piles around your house? How do you approach this issue? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Talk to your partner about these issues.

Discuss this issue with your partner and listen to how he or she feels about this issue. Try to find a way to work together to solve this issue so that both of you are on the same page.

2. Get organizers.

Find organizers that might help both of you organize the items that are in the piles so that everything has a place. This might help the two of you create routines where you put things away as you get them, which could help decrease the piles.

3. Go through your belongings.

Go through what you have and decide if you have things that the two of you don't need. If you do have things that the two of you want to get rid of, hold a garage sale or donate the items so you have more space to store the things that the two of you do want to keep.

If you have been with someone that you care about for a while but you have an issue with your partner leaving piles around the house, then try talking to your partner about this issue. Get organizers if necessary and if you feel like it might help, go through your belongings.