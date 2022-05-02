Dating and the Pet

Photo by Sezer Arslan on Unsplash

You might have been dating someone for a while and the two of you might really love and care about each other. However, when getting a pet is brought up, your partner might not be so agreeable. So, what do you do if you want to get a pet, but your partner isn't ready? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions might be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Discuss the issue with your partner.

Ask your partner what is holding him or her back from getting a pet. Talk about how you feel about the issue, and try to understand each other. Work together to come up with a solution to the issue that both of you agree on so the two of you can be on the same page.

2. Write a list.

Sit down with one another and write a pros and cons list so you can get a better idea of how getting a pet might impact both of your lives. After writing the list, discuss the situation more to determine if now is the right time to add a pet to your lives.

3. Do your research.

If the two of you do decide to get a pet together, try researching what you will need in order to care for the animal. After doing your research, determine if the two of you can provide for a new animal, and do your best to factor in how the new addition might change your lives.

If you have been dating someone for a while but the two of you don't agree when it comes to getting a pet, then try talking to one another more about the issue. Write a list of pros and cons if necessary, and if you do decide to get a pet, do your research so you know what you will need to take care of this new addition.