Dating and the Alarm

You might have been dating someone for a while and though the two of you might get along most of the time, you might have an issue with one thing. Your partner might turn off the alarm in the morning, making both of you late for work. So, what do you do if your partner turns the alarm off? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Discuss this issue with your partner.

Talk to your partner about this issue and listen to what he or she has to say about it. Try to compromise on a solution to this issue that both of you agree with.

2. Put the alarm out of reach.

Don't leave the alarm somewhere where it is easy to access if you are in bed. Instead put it somewhere in the room where you have to get up to get to it.

3. Set more than one alarm.

Try setting multiple alarms so if one is turned off, another will go off. This might help wake both of you up so you can do what you need to do to start your day.

If you have been with someone for a while and you have an issue with him or her turning off the alarm in the morning, then talk to your partner about this. Try putting the alarm out of reach, and if all else fails, set more than one alarm.