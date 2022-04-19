Dating and the Bottom

Photo by Lawless Capture on Unsplash

You might be with someone that you have been with for a while and the two of you might be thinking about taking the next step and moving in together. However, the two of you might be moving into an apartment, and there might be a disagreement when it comes to whether you should move to a bottom floor apartment or a top floor apartment. So, what do you do if you can't agree on which apartment to move into? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Discuss what works with your daily routine.

If you are constantly going in and out of your apartment, you might want to consider if a top floor apartment will work for you. Decide if going up and down the stairs multiple times a day if feasible, and think about how hard it will be if you have to move furniture or other large items.

2. Discuss which floor works better for your guests.

Decide whether a top floor apartment would be convenient for your guests. If you have multiple people coming in and out of your house each day, try to consider whether having them climb up and down the stairs is something that you want.

3. Discuss which floor feels more secure.

Think about how secure you would feel in a bottom floor apartment compared to a top floor apartment. Decide which floor makes you feel better about your security and determine how important that issue is to you.

If you and your partner are ready to take the next step but you can't agree on which floor your apartment should be on, try to analyze which floor would work with your daily routine. Try to decide which floor would work better for your guests, and determine which floor you feel more secure on.