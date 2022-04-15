Dating and Getting Wet

Photo by Guillaume Bolduc on Unsplash

You might have been dating someone for a while, and the two of you might have been looking for activities that you can do together. However, one of the activities that you really like to do might be going to water parks, and your partner might not like getting wet. So, what do you do if your partner doesn't like water rides or any activity that involves getting wet? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Talk to him or her about it.

Ask him or her why water parks and other activities that involve getting wet are an issue for him or her. Listen to what he or she has to say about the issue, and do your best to be understanding.

2. Take your friends to do activities that involve water.

If you want to go to a water park or swim, then consider taking your friends instead. Have a day where you go out with your friends and your partner goes out with his or her friends. This little break from each other might be something that makes your relationship stronger.

3. Find other activities.

Try to find activities to do with your partner that don't involve getting wet. See if he or she likes to paint or dance. Maybe, the two of you are interested in joining a reading group. Try to avoid activities that make your partner uncomfortable and ask him or her to do the same for you.

If you are dating someone that doesn't like to go to water parks or do any activity where he or she might get wet, talk to him or her about this issue. Find other activities that the two of you can do together that make both of you comfortable, and save the other activities for when you get a night out with your friends.