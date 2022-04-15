Dating and Knocking Boots

Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EwgCI_0fAXM5x300
Photo by Morgan Alley on Unsplash

You might have been with your partner for a while, and the two of you might get along for the most part. However, there might be one issue bothering you. Your partner might not knock his or her boots together before entering the house, and he or she might leave mud all over your floors. So, what do you do if your partner doesn't knock the mud off his or her boots? How do you approach this type of issue? Though the answers to these questions might be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Talk to him or her about this issue.

Let your partner know that this habit bothers you and listen to what he or she has to say about it. Try to find a way to understand each other and compromise on a solution to address this issue.

2. Design a mud room.

If you don't already have a mud room, then talk to your partner about creating one. This might help him or her remember to clean his or her boots before entering the house, and it might assist in the prevention of mud being dragged throughout your house.

3. Make it a rule to take shoes off at the door.

Instead of worrying about people tracking mud into your house, make it known that you would like people to take their shoes off at the door. If this becomes a rule in your household, your partner might follow it as well, which might prevent the issue from occurring.

If you and your partner have been together for a while, but you have an issue with mud being tracked throughout your house, then talk to him or her about it. Design a mud room if you deem it necessary, or talk to your partner about making it a rule that people take their shoes off at the door.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# dating# lifestyle# romance# love

Comments / 17

Published by

Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue writes lifestyle articles.

Omaha, NE
6662 followers

More from Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and Banging the Furniture Around

You might have been with someone for a while, and though the two of you might get along and agree on most things, your partner's habit of banging around furniture might bother you. You might be a quieter person, and the constant noise in your house might make it difficult to concentrate. So, what do you do if your partner is constantly banging around your furniture? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions might be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story

Dating and Getting Busy

You might have been dating someone for a while, and the two of you might have been spending a lot of time together. However, recently, things at your job might have gotten busy, and though you might love talking to your other half, you might be looking for a way to let him or her know that you need to focus on your job. So, what do you do if you need to tell your partner that you need to dedicate more time to your job? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story

Dating and Pocket Pool

You might be dating someone that you like and care about, and you might be at that point in your relationship where you are sharing your interests. However, there might be one issue that is bothering you about this new relationship. You might love to play pool and spend a lot of your spare time doing this hobby, and your partner might not be as familiar with the sport. So, what do you do when your partner isn't familiar with your favorite hobby? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
9 comments

Dating and Tossing a Salad

You might be with a partner that you have been with for a while, and though the two of you might agree on many things, you might have an issue when it comes to your dinner selections. Your partner might insist on having a tossed salad every night with dinner, but you might not like how he or she makes it or how it tastes. So, what do you do if you don't like your partner's tossed salad? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
6 comments

Dating and Getting Wet

You might have been dating someone for a while, and the two of you might have been looking for activities that you can do together. However, one of the activities that you really like to do might be going to water parks, and your partner might not like getting wet. So, what do you do if your partner doesn't like water rides or any activity that involves getting wet? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
87 comments

Dating and Jumping Bones

You might be with someone that you have been with for a while, and though the two of you might share several interests with one another, you may have an issue when it comes to agreeing on which movie to watch. You might like to watch horror movies with jumping bones and spine tingling mysteries that keep you guessing, where your partner might like sweet romantic films. So, what do you do if you like a different kind of movie than your partner? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
34 comments

Dating and Nuts

You might have been with your partner for a while, and the two of you might agree on most things. However, when it comes to food that you make for family events, the two of you might not see eye to eye. You might like to make desserts that have a lot of nuts in them, and your partner might not eat nuts. This could cause an issue, because your partner might not like or eat the baked goods that you make, and you might be looking for a way to change this. So, what do you do if you like to add nuts to your desserts, but your partner won't eat them? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
13 comments

Dating and the Package

You might have been together with your partner for a while, and the two of you might even get along most of the time. However, you might have one issue that is bothering you. Your partner might order a lot of packages from online stores, and this might be throwing off your budget. So, what do you do if your partner orders a lot of packages online? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestion.

Read full story

Dating and Pulling Out

You might be going out with someone that you love and care about, and though the two of you get along most of the time, you may have one issue. You might be bothered that your partner pulls out of the plans that you make last minute. So, what do you do if your partner pulls out of your plans before you can make new ones? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
155 comments

Dating and the Teabag

You might be dating someone that you have been with for a while, and though the two of you might have a lot in common, you might not agree when it comes to what beverages to keep in your home. You might be a coffee drinker, and your other half, might like tea, but the two of you might also be on a budget. So, what do you do if you can't agree on which beverages to purchase on your grocery order? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
35 comments

Dating and the Spitter

You might be dating someone that you like and have been with for a while, and though the two of you might get along most of the time, you may have an issue with your partner's habit of spitting. You might not like it when your partner spits when you are outside on a walk or at an outdoor event, and you may be looking for a way to address this issue. So, what do you do if you don't like your partner's spitting habit? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
71 comments

Dating and the One-Up

You might be dating someone that you really like, and the two of you might care about each other. However, you may be bothered by one issue. When you tell a story, it might seem like your partner tries to one-up you and tell a better story. This might bother you, and you might be looking for a way to address it. So, what do you do if your partner is always trying to one-up you? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
4 comments

Dating and the Breaking Point

You might be in a relationship with someone that you care about and the two of you may have been together for a while. However, after being together for so long, you might feel like it is time to part ways due to your differences. So, what do you do if you are ready to leave your long-term relationship behind and start fresh? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are some suggestions.

Read full story
4 comments

Dating and the Climax

You might have been with someone for a while, and the two of you may already know a lot about each other and have bonded. Your families and friends may be used to seeing the two of you together, and you might have already experienced several things as a couple. However, you might feel like you are at the climax in your relationship, and though you are ready to take the next step, your partner might be hesitant. So, what do you do if your partner is hesitant about taking the next step in your relationship? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
16 comments

Dating and the Busy Beaver

You might have most of what you want in life, but there might be one thing missing. You might want to find a person that you can connect with and share your life with. However, you might be so busy that you don't have a lot of time to date. So, what do you do if you want to find a companion, but you don't have a lot of time on your hands? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
57 comments

Dating and Crunching

You might have been with your partner for a long time, and though the two of you might get along and agree on most things. However, you might have an issue with the way that your partner eats food, because he or she might crunch loudly while chewing. So, what do you do if your partner chews his or her food loudly? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions might be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story

Dating and Smooth Rhythm

You might be with someone that you love and care about, and the two of you might even share the same interests. However, you might have an issue when it comes to dancing. You might like to go out to the dance clubs, and you may even want your partner to join you, but he or she might not know how to dance. So, what do you do if you like dancing but your partner doesn't know how to dance? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
3 comments

Dating and Stinky Breath

You might be dating someone that you like and care about, and though the two of you get along, there may be one issue. Your date might have stinky breath. So, what do you do if you have an issue with your date's breath? How do you approach this type of issue? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
5 comments

Dating and the Driver's Seat

You might be dating someone that you have a lot in common with, and the two of you might have been together for a while. Though the two of you might get along for the most part, you may have an issue because he or she might not have his or her own car. Therefore, you may be required to drive him or her everywhere, and this might be something that you want to change. So, what do you do if your other half doesn't have his or her own vehicle? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy