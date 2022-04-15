Dating and Knocking Boots

Photo by Morgan Alley on Unsplash

You might have been with your partner for a while, and the two of you might get along for the most part. However, there might be one issue bothering you. Your partner might not knock his or her boots together before entering the house, and he or she might leave mud all over your floors. So, what do you do if your partner doesn't knock the mud off his or her boots? How do you approach this type of issue? Though the answers to these questions might be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Talk to him or her about this issue.

Let your partner know that this habit bothers you and listen to what he or she has to say about it. Try to find a way to understand each other and compromise on a solution to address this issue.

2. Design a mud room.

If you don't already have a mud room, then talk to your partner about creating one. This might help him or her remember to clean his or her boots before entering the house, and it might assist in the prevention of mud being dragged throughout your house.

3. Make it a rule to take shoes off at the door.

Instead of worrying about people tracking mud into your house, make it known that you would like people to take their shoes off at the door. If this becomes a rule in your household, your partner might follow it as well, which might prevent the issue from occurring.

If you and your partner have been together for a while, but you have an issue with mud being tracked throughout your house, then talk to him or her about it. Design a mud room if you deem it necessary, or talk to your partner about making it a rule that people take their shoes off at the door.