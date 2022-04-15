Dating and Jumping Bones

Photo by Valerie Elash on Unsplash

You might be with someone that you have been with for a while, and though the two of you might share several interests with one another, you may have an issue when it comes to agreeing on which movie to watch. You might like to watch horror movies with jumping bones and spine tingling mysteries that keep you guessing, where your partner might like sweet romantic films. So, what do you do if you like a different kind of movie than your partner? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Take turns.

Try to take turns on the movies that you choose, so both of you have a film that you like. Create a schedule to keep track of whose turn it is, so there is no confusion, and do your best to be supportive when it is your partner's turn to choose the movie.

2. Choose a different activity.

Instead of watching movies together, try to find a different activity that you can do that both of you agree on. This could help the two of you avoid a disagreement, and you might find a new activity that you both enjoy.

3. Pick another genre.

You could pick a movie from a genre that isn't romantic nor a horror film. Try a comedy or a western. By exploring different genres than the ones that you like and are used to the two of you might find a third genre of movies that both of you like.

If you have a partner that you share several interests with, but the two of you can't agree on a movie, try to take turns. Choose a different activity than watching movies together if necessary, and if you are really set on watching a movie, then try choosing a third movie genre. You might find a movie that you both like.