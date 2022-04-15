Dating and Nuts

Photo by Valerie Elash on Unsplash

You might have been with your partner for a while, and the two of you might agree on most things. However, when it comes to food that you make for family events, the two of you might not see eye to eye. You might like to make desserts that have a lot of nuts in them, and your partner might not eat nuts. This could cause an issue, because your partner might not like or eat the baked goods that you make, and you might be looking for a way to change this. So, what do you do if you like to add nuts to your desserts, but your partner won't eat them? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Discuss the issue with your partner.

Find out why your partner doesn't like nuts. Has he or she ever tried them in a dessert? Is there a textural issue that he or she has with them? Listen to what your partner has to say so you can better understand why adding this ingredient puts him or her off, and see if the two of you can compromise on a way to solve the issue.

2. Make a variety of desserts.

Try to make an assortment of desserts and only add nuts to some of these items. This might help you cater to everyone that is at your event, and it might increase the likelihood that your partner will try your desserts.

3. Make a special dessert for your partner.

If everyone that will be attending your event likes nuts, and your partner is the only one that doesn't, see if you can make a special dessert for him or her. By doing this, he or she might still be able to enjoy the festivities with everyone else without having to eat something that he or she doesn't like.

If you have a partner that you have been with for a while that has an issue with eating nuts, then talk to him or her about this issue. Try to be understanding, and do your best to meet his or her needs.