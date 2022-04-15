Dating and the Teabag

Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash

You might be dating someone that you have been with for a while, and though the two of you might have a lot in common, you might not agree when it comes to what beverages to keep in your home. You might be a coffee drinker, and your other half, might like tea, but the two of you might also be on a budget. So, what do you do if you can't agree on which beverages to purchase on your grocery order? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Try to compromise.

If you can only afford to buy one beverage each grocery order, then try to take turns. Make a schedule if necessary, so the two of you can keep track of whose turn it is, and when it is the other person's turn, do your best to be respectful.

2. Navigate away from brand names.

Instead of buying brand name products, see if you can afford both your coffee and your partner's tea bags if you buy generic products. This might help you stay within your budget while still allowing both of you to have the beverages of your choosing.

3. Save your pennies.

Get a jar where the two of you can put your spare change and empty your change into that jar every day. At the end of the week, check your progress. You might find that you had enough money in your budget to get both.

If you have a partner that you have been with for a while but the two of you disagree when it comes to which beverage to buy for your household, try to compromise by taking turns. Navigate away from brand names if necessary, and save your pennies if you can. You may find a way to meet both of your needs.