Dating and Pulling Out

You might be going out with someone that you love and care about, and though the two of you get along most of the time, you may have one issue. You might be bothered that your partner pulls out of the plans that you make last minute. So, what do you do if your partner pulls out of your plans before you can make new ones? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Discuss this issue.

Let your partner know how you feel about this situation, and listen to what he or she has to say about it. Try to find a way to understand each other, and do your best to compromise on a way to solve this issue.

2. Go anyway.

If your partner can't make it to the event that you planned, go by yourself. This way, you don't miss out on the plans that you had, and maybe, in the future, your partner will reconsider cancelling.

3. Have a back-up plan.

If you know that this is a habit that your partner has, then do your best to have a back-up plan. That way, you might still be able to enjoy your night regardless if your original plans were cancelled.

If you have a partner that you love and care about, but he or she has a habit of pulling out of plans at the last minute, talk to him or her about how this makes you feel. If you are in the position to go about your original plans on your own, then do so, and have a back-up plan if you deem it necessary.