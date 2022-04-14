Dating and the Spitter

Photo by Thought Catalog on Unsplash

You might be dating someone that you like and have been with for a while, and though the two of you might get along most of the time, you may have an issue with your partner's habit of spitting. You might not like it when your partner spits when you are outside on a walk or at an outdoor event, and you may be looking for a way to address this issue. So, what do you do if you don't like your partner's spitting habit? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Discuss the issue.

Let your partner know that this habit bothers you and why you feel that way. Give him or her a chance to talk about the issue, and try to listen to what he or she has to say. Work together to find common ground, so the two of you can solve this issue.

2. Say something.

Instead of waiting until after the deed is done, try to say something to your partner when he or she decides to spit in public. This might help him or her remember your feelings regarding this habit, and it might help him or her develop different habits.

3. Set your boundaries.

If your partner still has this habit after the two of you have talked about it and compromised on a solution, then try to set your boundaries. You might decide to spend more time indoors so the habit is less likely to occur, and you might decide to forego outside parties until this habit is under control.

If you have a partner that you care about, but he or she has a habit of spitting outdoors that bothers you, then talk to him or her about it. Try to remind him or her when necessary, and do your best to establish boundaries.