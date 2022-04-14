Dating and the One-Up

Photo by Chris Nguyen on Unsplash

You might be dating someone that you really like, and the two of you might care about each other. However, you may be bothered by one issue. When you tell a story, it might seem like your partner tries to one-up you and tell a better story. This might bother you, and you might be looking for a way to address it. So, what do you do if your partner is always trying to one-up you? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Discuss the issue.

Talk to your partner and let him or her know that this bothers you and why you feel that way. Listen to what he or she has to say, and try to compromise on a solution to address this problem.

2. Make it clear you aren't competing.

Let your partner know that you are not trying to compete with him or her with your stories. Tell him or her that you just wanted to share your story, and let him or her know if you wanted to talk about your experience.

3. Be patient.

Listen if your partner decides to tell his or her story, and try to give him or her feedback. After doing that, go back to the story that you originally told and see if he or she is willing to talk about how he or she feels about your experience.

If you have a partner that you love and care about, but he or she tries to one-up you with his or her stories, then talk to your partner about that issue. Let him or her know how you feel and try to be patient while the two of you come up with a solution.