Dating and the Breaking Point

You might be in a relationship with someone that you care about and the two of you may have been together for a while. However, after being together for so long, you might feel like it is time to part ways due to your differences. So, what do you do if you are ready to leave your long-term relationship behind and start fresh? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are some suggestions.

1. Reflect on this situation.

Determine if you are still in love with the person that you are with and what needs to change in order for things to move smoothly. Think about the ways that the two of you have worked on these changes, and decide if there is anything more that the two of you can do to make things work.

2. Talk to the other person.

If you decide that there is nothing more that the two of you can do to make things run smoothly, then let your partner know how you feel. Listen to how he or she feels, and do your best to understand each other.

3. Move forward.

If the two of you decide to move on, then try to part amicably. This may help in the future if the two of you decide to give it another chance. Do your best to focus on the new opportunities that you have, and reflect on what you have learned from your relationship.

If you have been with someone for a while, but you are ready to move on, then try to reflect on the situation. Talk to the other person about how you feel, and if the two of you do make the decision to part ways, try to move forward on good terms.