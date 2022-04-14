Dating and the Climax

Photo by Chase Yi on Unsplash

You might have been with someone for a while, and the two of you may already know a lot about each other and have bonded. Your families and friends may be used to seeing the two of you together, and you might have already experienced several things as a couple. However, you might feel like you are at the climax in your relationship, and though you are ready to take the next step, your partner might be hesitant. So, what do you do if your partner is hesitant about taking the next step in your relationship? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Talk to him or her about it.

Discuss this issue and see what is holding your partner back. Listen to his or her concerns regarding moving forward, and try to work together to find a solution that works for both of you.

2. Set your boundaries.

If moving forward is a must for you, then let your partner know. Tell him or her what you will choose to do if there is no movement in the relationship, and make your boundaries clear.

3. Initiate the movement.

Your partner might be hesitant about moving forward, but he or she might not be completely against going this route. In this case, you may want to initiate the next step in your relationship to see if your partner accepts this change.

If you have been with someone for a while and you are ready to take the next step in your relationship, then talk to your partner about this. Set your boundaries if necessary, and try to initiate the move forward as you see fit.