Dating and the DM

Photo by Jon Ly on Unsplash

You might be exploring the dating world, and everything might be running smoothly when you randomly get a DM from someone that is interested in you. This might throw you off, especially if you are not online dating, and you may wonder what to do. So, what do you do if someone that is interested in you contacts you via DM? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. See if you know the person.

Check out the person's profile and see if it is someone that you have met before. Maybe, you ran into him or her at the club or maybe, the two of you met through friends. If you have met the person, try to reflect on your feelings for him or her when the two of you were introduced. Did you like the other person? Were you interested? If so, you might want to message him or her back and see where things go.

2. Ask how the person found you.

If it turns out that you don't know the person that messaged you, ask how he or she found you. Was this just a random DM? Did he or she come across your profile by accident? Do the two of you know similar people? Try to learn more about the person's motives and his or her journey in coming across your profile. Then, determine if you want to get to know him or her more.

3. Check out his or her profile.

If the two of you don't have any common friends, check out his or her profile. How long ago was it created? How many friends does he or she have? What does he or she post about? Try to figure out if the person that contacted you is legitimate, and if you believe that he or she is, then do your best to learn more about him or her.

If you were contacted via DM by someone that is interested in you, then see if it is someone that you have already met. If it isn't, ask questions, and do your best to check out his or her profile and learn more.