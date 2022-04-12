Dating and the Closet

Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Photo by Jon Ly on Unsplash

You might have just moved in with your partner, and the two of you might be enjoying this new step in your relationship. Everything might be going smoothly for the most part, but when it comes to sharing closet space, the two of you might not see eye to eye. So, what do you do if you and your partner disagree on closet space? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Split the closet in half.

Designate half of the closet to your clothing and the other half to your partner. Pack up any clothing that won't fit on your side, and rotate your outfits with each season. This should help both of you get an equal amount of closet space and it might assist both of you in organization.

2. Use two closets.

If you have closets in more than one room, then talk about using one closet for your clothing and another for your partner. This will give both of you your own area, and it might help reduce clutter in the long run.

3. Get a couple of extra clothing cabinets.

If the space that the two of you have is just too small, then invest in a couple of clothing cabinets. This will allow both of you to store all of your items without having to run into each other.

If you and your partner have just moved in together, and you are having an issue with closet space, then try to split the closet that you have. Use more than one closet if you have that option, or invest in a couple of extra clothing cabinets.

Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue writes lifestyle articles.

