Dating and Hairballs

Photo by Yen Phi on Unsplash

You might have been with someone for a while, and the two of you might be living together. Though the two of you might be used to most of each other's habits, you may be bothered by the hair that your partner leaves in the bottom of the tub. So, what do you do if your partner leaves his or her hair in the bottom of the tub? How do you handle this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions?

1. Talk to your partner about the issue.

Let your partner know that this bothers you and why it bothers you. Listen to what he or she has to say about the situation, and do your best to compromise on a way to fix the issue.

2. Set the example.

Do your best to follow through with what you want your partner to do, and clean your hair out of the tub if necessary. Try to show your partner that you are willing to do the things that you ask him or her to do.

3. Remind him or her if necessary.

Try to remind your partner on the compromise that the two of you made regarding the hair in the tub. This might help him or her build a pattern of cleaning it up, and it might help him or her develop new habits.

If you and your partner have been together for a while, but you have an issue with the hair that he or she leaves in the tub, then talk to him or her about it. Try to compromise on a way to solve this issue, set the example, and remind him or her to clean it up if necessary.