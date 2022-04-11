Dating and the Dirty Tissue

Photo by Brooke Cagle on Unsplash

You and your partner might have been together for a while, and though you might be comfortable with most of each other's habits, there might be one habit that you have an issue with. Your partner might leave his or her tissues all over the place. So, what do you do if you have a partner that leaves dirty tissues on your counters and in your bed? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions might be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Talk to him or her about this issue.

Let your partner know that this habit is an issue and listen to what he or she says. Try to find a way to compromise with each other on a way to solve this issue, and do your best to be on the same page.

2. Get more waste baskets.

Make it convenient to throw these tissues away by placing a waste basket in each room. This might encourage your partner to dispose of his or her tissues somewhere else besides the counters.

3. Remind your partner.

If your partner goes back to his or her old ways, then give him or her little reminders. This might help him or her remember to dispose of his or her tissues in a place that the two of you agreed on, and it might assist him or her in building new habits.

If you have a partner that you have been with for a while, but he or she leaves his or her tissues on the counters and in your bed, then talk to him or her about it. Get more waste baskets if necessary, and do your best to remind your partner when he or she forgets.