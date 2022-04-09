Dating and Liberdating

Photo by Jonathan Borba on Unsplash

You might have been cooped up for a while, and now that you are out and about, you might have decided that it is time to get back into the dating world. However, you might want to be more adventurous with your dates now. So, what do you do if you want to make your dates more exciting? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Write a list of places you want to visit.

Determine what places you want to go that would be suitable for a date. Make a list and ask the person that you are going out with to do the same. Then, share your lists with each other and see if there are any common answers. If so, plan a date to go to the place that you both picked so you can enjoy time together.

2. Determine what activities you would like to try doing.

Write down some activities that you haven't done and would like to try. See if your date is willing to try these activities with you. If so, plan a date to do a new activity with each other so the two of you have time to bond.

3. Be spontaneous.

Instead of scheduling a date, just go out and do things on the fly. This way both of you can collaborate on new activities to do together without worrying about time limits.

If you have been cooped up for a while and want your dates to be more adventurous, try writing down a list of places you would like to visit. Determine what activities both of you would like to try, or if you really want to go all out, try being spontaneous. You might just have a memorable night.