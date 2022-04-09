Dating and Longdezvous

Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C15yT_0f4P7CQ400
Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash

You might be going on your first date for a while, and this time you might want things to be a little different. Therefore, instead of planning a small date where the two of you go out to dinner and a movie, you may want to do something where the two of you can spend more time together. So, what do you do if you want to invite someone out on a longer date? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Talk to him or her about this idea.

Let the person that you want to go out with know that you would like a longer date. Explain why you think this would be useful. Do you feel like you would get to know him or her better? Do you think it would give the two of you more time to bond? Discuss your intentions, and see if the other person is on the same page.

2. Find a place to enjoy this type of date.

Research different places where the two of you can go on a longer date. Maybe, you like nature. Would hiking be something that both of you like to do? Maybe, you like activities. Is art or pottery something that the both of you would like? Explore options with the other person so the two of you can do something that you enjoy.

3. Prepare for this date.

Since the date is going to be longer than a regular date, you might want to consider when the two of you will eat and you may want to take snacks and other items that you might need during that time to be comfortable. Try to plan things out as well as you can so things run smoothly and both of you have the things that you need.

If you are planning on asking someone out on a long date so you can get to know him or her better, then talk to this person about this idea. Research places that the two of you can go, and do your best to be prepared for the date so both of you are comfortable.

# romance# love# dating# relationships# lifestyle

Comments / 2

Published by

Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue writes lifestyle articles.

Omaha, NE
5800 followers

