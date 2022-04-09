Dating and Untyping

Photo by Jonathan Borba on Unsplash

Maybe, you just got out of a relationship. Maybe, you have been dating for a while. Either way, you might be exploring the dating world, and this time, you might be looking for a new way to do it. You might be done trying to find your usual type. Maybe, you figured out that your usual type didn't quite match up to your expectations, or maybe, you just want to explore dating someone with a personality that is new to you. So, what do you do if you are trying to find someone that you like that isn't your usual type? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Try to be patient.

You might be the type of person that is used to seeking out someone new to date. Instead of doing this, wait and see if someone new comes to you. Maybe, you will find that waiting brings opportunities that you never knew existed.

2. Do new things.

If you have the same routine, it might be time to mix it up a little bit. Try your hand at a new hobby or activity. Explore new things and find out what you like. While exploring your own interests, you might find someone else that shares your drive.

3. Take your time.

Instead of rushing into a new relationship right away, you might want to take your time getting to know your prospective date. This might help you determine if the two of you share the same vision.

If you are tired of dating the same type of person and you are looking for something different, then try to be patient. Do your best not to rush into the first potential relationship that you see, and try new things. You might just find that your match is right around the corner.