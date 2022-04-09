Dating and Negging

Photo by Raamin ka on Unsplash

You might be out in the dating world, looking for someone to connect with, but while you have been out there, you might have run into a potential date that likes to give you compliments that sometimes seem backhanded. So, what do you do if the person that you likes gives you compliments that you feel have an underlying meaning? How do you handle this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Point out how you feel right away.

Let the other person know how you feel about the compliment. Tell him or her why you feel like it is somewhat backhanded. Listen to what he or she says about this, and do your best to be on the same page.

2. Stand up for how you feel.

Let the other person know that though you may like him or her, you don't appreciate these types of compliments. Tell him or her another way to compliment you that might work better for you, and do your best to be polite while you do this.

3. Make a pact.

Try to talk to him or her on how the two of you can communicate in a more efficient way. Make a pact not to say hurtful things, and do your best to compromise on how you will treat each other moving forward.

If you like someone that seems to give you backhanded compliments every once in a while, let him or her know how you feel. Try to find a way to communicate with each other that works for both of you and do your best to compromise on how you will treat each other moving forward.