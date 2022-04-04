Dating and Eggplant or Tacos

Photo by mahdi chaghari on Unsplash

You and your partner may have been dating for a while, and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have an issue when it comes to your dinner plans. The two of you might eat the same things over and over again, and you might be looking for a way to mix things up. So, what do you do if you are tired of eating the same thing every night? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Make a list of food you have never tried.

Sit down with your partner and come up with a list of things that the both of you haven't had before and would like to try. Then, research where you can get this type of food and plan a date so the two of you can go out and enjoy something new.

2. Join a cooking class.

Find some time for you and your partner to enjoy a cooking class. Learn how to cook something that you have never tried before and learn basic cooking techniques that will help you mix up your dishes. This might be a great way to bond while learning something new.

3. Randomly pick a restaurant.

Instead of planning which restaurant you are going to eat at, go to the first one that you see. Try whatever food they have and see if you enjoy it. This might be a good way to find your new favorite place to eat.

If you and your partner are tired of eating the same thing over and over again, then make a list of food that you haven't tried. Plan a time to go out and enjoy this new food or join a cooking class and try to cook it at home, and if you really want to go out on a limb, pick a new restaurant at random. You ight end up finding your new favorite dish.