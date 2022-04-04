Dating and Speed Rooming

Photo by @rw.studios on Unsplash

You might have found someone that you love and care about, and the two of you might want to take the next step in your relationship. However, you might decided that it would be better for you to live together before making a further equipment. So, how can you use the time that you have together to decide if the two of you should take the next step? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Get to know each other's routines.

Talk about how you start your day and learn about how your partner starts his or her day. This might help both of your days goes more smoothly and it might prevent the two of you from stepping on each other's feet.

2. Get to know each other's habits.

Try to learn about each other's good and bad habits and decide if these are things that you can deal with. Talk about the habits that you like and the habits that you dislike and decide if there is anything that you need to work on before taking the next step.

3. Figure out your budget.

See how much the two of you spend while you are cohabiting. Calculate your bills and add up all of your extra expenditures so you can get a good picture of your budget. Determine if there is anything that you need to add or take away when it comes to weekly expenses.

If you and your partner are serious about each other and are thinking about taking the next step in your relationship but you have decided to live together first, then do your best to get to know each other's routines. Try to understand each other's habits, and figure out your budget so you know what to expect in the future.