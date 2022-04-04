Dating and the Toilet Seat Debate

Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nu3oG_0eyvXu5700
Photo by Sergio Briones on Unsplash

You and your partner might have been together for a while and the two of you might even have moved into the same place. You might get along in most aspects, but the two of you might have an issue when it comes to leaving the toilet seat up. Your partner might feel like it is fine to leave the toilet seat up and you might disagree. So, what do you do in this type of situation? How do you approach this issue? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Talk to your partner about this issue.

Let your partner know why it is important to you for the toilet seat to be done. Do research. Present evidence as to why doing this is more beneficial if necessary. Listen to what your partner has to say about this issue, and try to compromise on a solution.

2. Set the example.

Make sure that you put the seat down after using the restroom. By doing this, you might start a habit for everyone else in the household, and putting the seat down may become a routine instead of an issue that you and your partner debate about.

3. Leave a sign in the bathroom.

Put up a sign, stating that you would like the seat to be left down. This might act as a reminder for your other half, and you might see that your partner starts to follow through with this request.

If you and your partner have been together for a while, and you still have an issue with your partner leaving the seat up after using the bathroom, then talk to him or her about it. Let him or her know how you feel about this issue. Set the example, and do your best to leave a reminder if necessary.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# dating# advice# lifestyle# romance

Comments / 17

Published by

Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue writes lifestyle articles.

Omaha, NE
5661 followers

More from Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and Mowing the Lawn

You and your partner might have been together for a while and though the two of you may have found a way to split most of the chores in the household, you may have an issue when deciding who is going to mow the lawn. Both of you might avoid this chore until the other person does it, and this could cause an issue between the two of you. So, what do you do if you and your partner have an issue when it comes to mowing the lawn? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
2 comments

Dating and Eggplant or Tacos

You and your partner may have been dating for a while, and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have an issue when it comes to your dinner plans. The two of you might eat the same things over and over again, and you might be looking for a way to mix things up. So, what do you do if you are tired of eating the same thing every night? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
5 comments

Dating and Speed Rooming

You might have found someone that you love and care about, and the two of you might want to take the next step in your relationship. However, you might decided that it would be better for you to live together before making a further equipment. So, how can you use the time that you have together to decide if the two of you should take the next step? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
2 comments

Borderless Dating

You might have been trying to find someone that you connect with and want to start a relationship with, but you might not have been having too much luck. Therefore, you may have considered trying to date someone from another country. So, what should you consider when deciding to date someone from another country? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
4 comments

Dating and the Second Choice

You might have been interested in someone for a long time, but he or she might have been interested in someone else. Now that the person that they were interested in turned him or her down, the person that you like might be trying to pursue your interests. So, what do you do if you feel like you are your love interest's second choice? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
3 comments

Dating and A Hole in One

You might have been dating your partner for a while, and the two of you might really like and care about each other. However, the two of you might be at the stage where you are exploring each other's interests, and though you really want to get more involved in your partner's life, he or she might be interested in golf, something you may not know anything about. So, what do you do if you want to learn more about golf so you and your partner can explore this interest together? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
6 comments

Dating and Stinky Feet

You might be dating and you might have found someone that you really like, but now that the two of you are getting to know each other better, you might be worried about taking your shoes off around him or her. You may be worried because you have stinky feet, and this might be an issue that embarrasses you. So, what do you do if you have stinky feet? How can you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions might be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
1 comments

Dating and Carpet Cleaning

You and your partner might have been in a relationship for a while, and the two of you might even live together. Though you may have established your daily routine together and your conversations might be frequent, you might still have one pet peeve. Your partner might not take off his or her shoes when he or she comes into your house, and he or she might leave dirt on the carpet. So, what do you do if your partner doesn't take off his or her shoes upon coming into the house? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions might be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story

Dating and Eloping

You may be with a partner that you love and care about, and the two of you might have decided to take the next step in your relationship and get married. However, the two of you might be deciding between having a public wedding or eloping. So, what do you do if you are trying to decide whether or not to elope? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
2 comments

Dating and the Home Run Celebration

You and your partner might have been together for a while, and though the two of you like spending time together, there might be one things that you don't like that your partner does. Your partner might be an avid baseball fan, and he or she might want you to watch the games with him or her. So, what do you do if your partner is a baseball fan and you aren't? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
3 comments

Dating and Growing Your Garden

You might be in a relationship with someone that you have been with for a while, and the two of you might be looking for a way to save money. Therefore, you and your partner might have decided to grow some of your own food, but how do you do this? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions might be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
2 comments

Dating and Falling Asleep on Your Partner

You might be in a relationship with someone that you love and care about. However, the two of you might find that by the time you get to spend time together, both of you are tired. So, what do you do if you and your partner are too tired to do anything together? How do you approach this situation? Though the answers to these questions might be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
3 comments

Dating and a Fishy Indulgence

You and your partner might have been together for a while, and at this point, the two of you may be doing several things together. One of the things that the two of you do together might be that you eat dinner as a couple. However, when it comes to the meals that you eat, you might like to eat fish, and your partner might not like fish at all. This might cause an issue as you might want to have a fish dish now and again, and you might be wondering how to compromise with your partner on this. So, what do you do if you like to eat fish, but your partner doesn't? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
9 comments

Dating and Just a Tip

You may be with someone that you care about, and the two of you might have been dating for a while. You and your partner might agree on most things, but the two of you might disagree when it comes to tipping. Your partner might not think that it is necessary to tip at restaurants or for services that you receive like grocery deliveries, and you may feel that it is necessary to do so. This issue might cause conflict between the two of you, so you may be looking for a way to resolve your differences. So, what do you do if your partner doesn't believe in tipping? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions might be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
2 comments

Avoiding Nonversations While Dating

You might be looking for a person that you feel you will be compatible with. You might be doing this by going out on the weekends, or you may even be using dating apps. However, one issue that you might have run into with this process is that you keep meeting people that are difficult to have conversations with. After dealing with this issue for a while, you may be looking for a way to avoid conversations that don't go any further than small talk. So, what do you do if you are looking to avoid conversations that don't lead anywhere? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
1 comments

Dating and Matrimania

You might have found someone that you like and connect with, and the two of you may have been going out on dates and getting to know each other. The connection with the other person might be growing stronger, but there might be one thing standing in the way. He or she might keep mentioning marriage, and you might feel like it is too soon to talk about that subject. So, what do you do if your date keeps mentioning marriage right off the bat? How do you approach that type of situation? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story

Social Subbing While Dating

You might be looking for a person that you connect with, and you may have found someone that you are interested in going out with. The only issue could be that you haven't approached him or her to ask him or her if the feeling is mutual. Instead you might have been indirectly referencing your feelings on social media, hoping that the other person picks up on your ques, and unfortunately, this might not be working. So, what do you do if you like someone but you aren't sure how to approach him or her to see if he or she feels the same way? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions might be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
1 comments

Dating and Carpet Munching

You might have been in a relationship for a while with someone that you connect with, and the two of you may have even made the next step and decided to move in with each other. Now, that the two of you are living in the same home, you might have started to notice habits that your partner has that bother you like him or her picking food off the floor to eat it. So, what do you do if you have a partner that is willing to eat things that he or she drops on the floor and it bothers you? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
357 comments

Dating and Backwards Bending Cheating

You might have been friends with someone for a while, and your friend may have gotten in a new relationship. The three of you may have spent some time hanging out together and though you have tried to get along with your friend's other half, you might be bothered that your friend's partner flirts with you. So, how do you let your friend know this is happening? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions might be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy