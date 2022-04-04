Dating and the Toilet Seat Debate

Photo by Sergio Briones on Unsplash

You and your partner might have been together for a while and the two of you might even have moved into the same place. You might get along in most aspects, but the two of you might have an issue when it comes to leaving the toilet seat up. Your partner might feel like it is fine to leave the toilet seat up and you might disagree. So, what do you do in this type of situation? How do you approach this issue? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Talk to your partner about this issue.

Let your partner know why it is important to you for the toilet seat to be done. Do research. Present evidence as to why doing this is more beneficial if necessary. Listen to what your partner has to say about this issue, and try to compromise on a solution.

2. Set the example.

Make sure that you put the seat down after using the restroom. By doing this, you might start a habit for everyone else in the household, and putting the seat down may become a routine instead of an issue that you and your partner debate about.

3. Leave a sign in the bathroom.

Put up a sign, stating that you would like the seat to be left down. This might act as a reminder for your other half, and you might see that your partner starts to follow through with this request.

If you and your partner have been together for a while, and you still have an issue with your partner leaving the seat up after using the bathroom, then talk to him or her about it. Let him or her know how you feel about this issue. Set the example, and do your best to leave a reminder if necessary.