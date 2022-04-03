Dating and the Second Choice

Photo by Clarisse Meyer on Unsplash

You might have been interested in someone for a long time, but he or she might have been interested in someone else. Now that the person that they were interested in turned him or her down, the person that you like might be trying to pursue your interests. So, what do you do if you feel like you are your love interest's second choice? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Ask him or her what his or her intentions are.

Discuss your love interest's motives in trying to start a relationship with you. Ask him or her why he or she decided to pursue the relationship and what he or she wants to get out of it. Let him or her know how you feel and listen to what he or she thinks about that. Try to be on the same page as each other so you know how to further your relationship.

2. Ask him or her if he or she is still interested in someone else.

Try to determine if the person that is pursuing you is still interested in another person or if he or she is solely focused on you. If he or she is still interested in someone else, you might want to consider if you want to pursue the relationship further.

3. Determine if the two of you want to be friends or in a relationship.

After finding out why the person is interested in you and whether or not he or she is still interested in someone else, talk about whether or not the two of you would be better as friends or if dating him or her should be the next step. Try to compromise on what you do so the two of you understand each other.

If the person that you like just was turned down by their crush and is now trying to date you, talk to him or her about his or her interest in a relationship. Determine if he or she is still interested in another person, and talk about whether dating each other should be something the two of you should pursue or if the two of you should just remain friends.