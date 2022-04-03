Dating and Stinky Feet

Photo by Apostolos Vamvouras on Unsplash

You might be dating and you might have found someone that you really like, but now that the two of you are getting to know each other better, you might be worried about taking your shoes off around him or her. You may be worried because you have stinky feet, and this might be an issue that embarrasses you. So, what do you do if you have stinky feet? How can you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions might be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Shower before going to your date's house.

Take an extra shower and scrub your feet if you are worried that you will have to take your shoes off while in your date's presence. This might help eliminate the issue of odor so you don't have to be embarrassed while trying to have a good time.

2. Change out your shoes and socks.

Have more than one pair of shoes and change out your socks. Changing your socks and shoes might help lower the chance of you having stinky feet. Try to keep your work shoes separate from the shoes that you go out in, and this may assist in controlling the smell.

3. Talk to your date about it.

Discuss this issue with your date so he or she knows that it is an issue that bothers you and see if he or she has any suggestions. You might find that he or she isn't bothered as much as you are by the smell of your feet.

If you are in the dating world and you a worried about taking your shoes off around your date due to having stinky feet, then let your partner know. Try changing out your shoes and socks, and take an extra shower if you feel it is needed.