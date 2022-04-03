Dating and Carpet Cleaning

Photo by Sergei Gavrilov on Unsplash

You and your partner might have been in a relationship for a while, and the two of you might even live together. Though you may have established your daily routine together and your conversations might be frequent, you might still have one pet peeve. Your partner might not take off his or her shoes when he or she comes into your house, and he or she might leave dirt on the carpet. So, what do you do if your partner doesn't take off his or her shoes upon coming into the house? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions might be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Talk to your partner about this issue.

Let your partner knows why this habit bothers you and how he or she can solve this issue. Listen to what he or she says, and try to compromise on a way to deal with the situation that works for both of you.

2. Put up a sign.

Make a sign and put it over your shoe rack or in your mud room to remind people that come into your house to take off their shoes. This might remind your partner that doing this is important to you, and he or she might start taking off his or her shoes at the door more often.

3. Remind him or her.

If you and your partner talk about this issue and he or she agrees to take his or her shoes off at the door, then try to remind him or her to do so if he or she forgets. This reminder might be just what he or she needs to make taking off his or her shoes a habit.

If you and your partner live together and you have an issue with him or her taking off his or her shoes at the door, let your partner know. Remind him or her why this is important to you, and try to find a way to compromise with each other to solve this issue.