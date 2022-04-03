Dating and Eloping

Photo by Omar Lopez on Unsplash

You may be with a partner that you love and care about, and the two of you might have decided to take the next step in your relationship and get married. However, the two of you might be deciding between having a public wedding or eloping. So, what do you do if you are trying to decide whether or not to elope? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Decide what would work better for the two of you financially.

Depending on your financial situation, the two of you might consider eloping because it would save you money. You may decide to just have a public reception instead of a big wedding, and this might give you the time to celebrate with family and friends without hurting your budget.

2. Determine how important a public event is to the both of you.

Decide whether the two of you want to celebrate your marriage with a lot of people or if you would be more comfortable celebrating between the two of you. Talk to your partner and determine if a public wedding would work better for the both of you or if you want your marriage to be a personal celebration.

3. Think about the convenience.

If you are considering a public wedding, think about how convenient it will be for your guests to get to the event. Will they have to fly in? How will parking be? Use this information to decide whether a public wedding will work with those that you have on your guest list.

If you and your partner have talked about taking the next step and are considering marriage, then you may be wondering whether or not to elope. So, try to determine what would work better for both of your budgets. Think about what would be convenient and determine how important a public event is to you.