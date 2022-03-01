Dating and the Curious Kitten

Photo by Baran Lotfollahi on Unsplash

You might be in a relationship with someone that you love and care for, but as the two of you spend more time together, you might have realized that your partner is more outgoing than you are. He or she might want to try new things that you have never done, and you might be more apprehensive about this. So, what do you do in this situation? How do you handle it? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

1. Talk to your partner about your comfort level.

Let your partner know how you feel about trying these new things and why you feel this way. Ask him or her why he or she thinks that it is important that the two of you do these new things and how he or she thinks the two of you will benefit from these experiences.

2. Compromise with your partner.

Find a way to compromise with your partner. Maybe, you are willing to do one thing on his or her bucket list but you are not willing to do another thing. Let your partner know what your boundaries are and why you have these boundaries and make a plan to do the things that you are willing to try. Do your best to make sure that both of you are on the same page, so you are both comfortable.

3. Allow a little give and take.

Even if you are not used to trying new things, do your best to go into the situation with a positive attitude. Let your partner know if you are uncomfortable at any point, but try your best to give the new experience that you and your partner have a chance.

4. Reflect on the new experiences.

After you and your partner have a new experience, reflect on how that experience made you feel. Write in a journal or diary if that is an easier way for you to get your thoughts out, and notate the positive aspects that you took away from your new experience.

5. Discuss the results.

Let your partner know how you felt about the new experience as well so he or she knows if this activity would be something worth trying again. Try to be open about your feelings, and ask your partner how he or she felt about the experience.

Trying new things with your partner can be difficult if you are used to being in a routine. However, if your partner wants to try something new, do your best to talk with him or her and compromise on what activities you are willing to do.